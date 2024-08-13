Local Steals & Deals: Fast Relief from Bug Bites with heat it™!

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Soothe Bug Bites in a Snap!

heat it™ is a compact, smartphone-powered device designed for quick and effective relief from insect bites. This innovative tool uses precise heat therapy to alleviate itching and swelling in seconds. It's portable and easy to use, ensuring you're always prepared for outdoor adventures.