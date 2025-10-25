You may feel frustrated and wonder what to do when you see a deep scratch on your car. It's not just cosmetic because it may expose the metal to rust and affect your car's value. You can fix deep scratches with a touch-up kit, but it's better to visit an expert who will refinish the panel.

ValuePenguin reports that about 60% of American vehicle owners say their cars have been damaged while parked. It means there's a high possibility that you may end up with a dent or scratch on your vehicle even if it doesn't happen when you're driving.

Fixing deep scratches will help your car look better, and you won't have to worry about its appearance reducing the resale value in the future.

What Is Considered a Deep Scratch?

A quick way to tell if a scratch on your car is considered deep is to feel it with your fingernail. If you can't, it's not deep, but if you can clearly tell the difference, that's a deep scratch. The damage has gone beyond the clear coat, which is the glossy top layer of your car, and reached the color coat or primer.

If you look closely at a deep scratch, you can sometimes see a lighter or duller color beneath the surface.

What Are the Disadvantages of Buffing a Car?

Buffing your car when it has deep scratches may look like a great way to get it looking good again, but you shouldn't do it. The method often works well for light scratches that you can barely feel or see from a distance.

When you use the buffing method for deep ones, it means you'll have to sand your car's paint. It's not ideal because:

It thins the paint layer: Every time you buff, you're actually removing a thin layer of paint or clear coat, which may expose the primer.

Buffing can create swirl marks: Even if you have the best pads or products, buffing may create micro scratches that are visible under sunlight.

It causes heat damage: Many buffers will generate heat, and if it becomes too much, your car's paint will warp or discolor.

Buffing will make the top surface look smoother, but it doesn't really fix the damage caused by a deep scratch or prevent future issues.

How to Address Deep Scratches on Your Car

While buffing isn't the perfect fix for all scratches, there are other deep scratch solutions that will leave your car's exterior looking great. If you take the right precautions, they can give you the results you're looking for.

Clean and Inspect the Area

When your car has dirt or debris on it, a scratch may look worse than it actually is. Washing the area with mild soap and water lets you see what you're dealing with. Once clean and dry, you can look at your car in good lighting to have a better picture of how deep the damage is.

Avoid Common Mistakes

Cleaning your car using a rough sponge feels like a good way to get rid of dirt quickly, especially if there are layers of it. You shouldn't do it because it can worsen a deep scratch. Other mistakes you should avoid are:

Applying wax or polish before car scratch repair

Getting automatic car washes

Using tape or labels near the scratch

Get Professional Auto Scratch Fixes

Fixing car scratches at home may end up doing more harm than good when you're dealing with extensive damage. Professionals can help you bring your car's surface back to perfection. In areas like Denver, you can check out shops specializing in auto body repair in Lakewood, CO, to help you out.

The team will have the advanced tools needed for the job. Paint matching systems also allow them to ensure the repaired area seamlessly blends with the rest of your car's paint, even if it has faded.

When you take your car to the pros, they'll check out the damage and let you know if the panel just needs refinishing or if you must replace it. The cost of working with experts is worth it in the long run if you want your car to look as good as new.

Protect Your Paint After Repairs

Protecting your vehicle's exterior is something you should never skip when doing a car paint touch-up. You can prevent everyday wear by applying a simple wax or ceramic coating.

It's important for areas like Dayton, Ohio, where constant weather changes can cause your paint to wear out if it doesn't have enough protection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Fix Deep Scratches Without Repainting?

It depends. Your car repair expert can fill a scratch if it hasn't reached the primer or metal.

Repainting is the only way to ensure you have a smooth car exterior if the damage exposes the metal panel. Instead of doing repairs by yourself, go to a pro to get the correct fixes.

How Much Does It Cost to Repair Deep Scratches?

Any repair that needs more prep work or filler will cost more than a simple job. If the scratch is in an isolated area, it's cheaper for the technicians to fix it.

Long scratches or multiple ones spread across a large area will take more time and materials, increasing the cost.

Your repair technician should give you a quote before working on your car so you can know the charges to expect.

What's the Best Way to Prevent Future Scratches?

Parking your car too close to others can cause scratches, so avoid it if you can. You should also wash it to get rid of sand or debris that could scratch paint and dent it if rubbed.

These are simple habits, but if you follow them, they'll help you avoid spending thousands on repairs over the next few years.

Restore Your Car's Exterior

Deep scratches are very common, but they don't have to cause further damage to your vehicle or your pocket.

Avoid common mistakes like using harsh cleaners before getting a repair job, and always consult experts. Small damages won't turn into expensive repairs if you protect your panels with a coating.

