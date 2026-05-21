Myanmar military recaptures 2 strategic border towns from ethnic militias

BANGKOK — Myanmar's military-backed government says it has regained control of two towns near the country's borders with India and Thailand, marking a significant advance in the civil war as it seeks to reassert control of regions long held by resistance forces.

A report in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper on Thursday said Tonzang, near the border with India, was captured by the army on Wednesday after 10 days of operations to retake it. The paper published photos of soldiers who recaptured the town in front of the township’s administrative office and other departments.

That report came a day after Myanma Alinn reported that the army on Tuesday retook control of Mawtaung, a strategically important border town for trade with Thailand, after a two-week operation.

The army's recapture of Tonzang in northwestern Chin state and Mawtaung in the southern Tanintharyi region come as the army has regained the upper hand in the nationwide conflict since mid-2025, after China-brokered ceasefires and a conscription-driven increase in troop numbers.

The moves also come a month after Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military-backed government, invited the country's armed resistance groups to fresh peace talks.

Chin and Tanintharyi have seen intense conflict since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. After peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms, and many parts of the country are now enmeshed in civil war.

Tonzang, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of the Indian border, had since May 2024 been under the control of the allied Chin ethnic militias and local resistance forces.

Mawtaung, about 630 kilometers (390 miles) southeast of Yangon, the country’s largest city, has been under the control of the Karen National Union and other local resistance groups.

After more than 207 armed engagements, the bodies of 24 members of the KNU and its allies were recovered and their ammunition supplies were captured, the newspaper report said, adding that some members of the security forces were also killed.

The KNU and other local resistance groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Restrictions on reporting make independent confirmation of the recaptures of the towns virtually impossible, though the army’s claim has not been challenged.

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