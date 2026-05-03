2 US service members missing after military exercises in Morocco

LAGOS, Nigeria — Two U.S. service members are missing in southwestern Morocco after taking part in annual multinational military exercises in the North African country, the United States African Command (AFRICOM) said Sunday.

The U.S., Morocco and other countries participating in the African Lion exercise has a search and rescue operation, AFRICOM said.

“The incident remains under investigation and the search is on-going,” it said in a statement.

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