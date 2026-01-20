Woman claims to find living worm in McDonald’s tea

TIFFIN — A woman claims she found something not so sweet at the bottom of her McDonald’s sweet tea.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After ordering the drink at the Tiffin location on Jan. 11, she took a sip and said she noticed a worm moving at the bottom of her cup, CBS-affiliate WTOL reported.

Haley Randall says she went to that location three times a week to get a sweet tea, which was a craving throughout her entire pregnancy.

Now, she says, she’s never going back.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s disgusting,” Randall said. “We pour so much money into them thinking the food’s safe and then I get a worm in my drink. Come on now.”

She said the location offered a new drink but not a refund.

She also called McDonald’s corporate headquarters and filed a complaint with the Seneca County General Health District.

The health district gave WTOL an inspection report and a second report from the same location in 2023, where a similar incident occurred, involving a woman claiming to have found a worm in her iced tea.

A full inspection of the kitchen, including the iced tea and iced machines, found no worm-related issues.

Management at the Tiffin McDonald’s provided the following statement regarding Randall’s incident:

“Serving safe, high-quality food and beverages to our customers is nonnegotiable, and we take all reports very seriously. We took immediate action to investigate this claim in partnership with the Seneca County General Health District. They did not find any conditions during their review that would have led to a foreign object being present in the product.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group