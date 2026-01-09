WATCH: NFL fan goes viral after squatting Trevor Lawrence at bar

FLORIDA — An NFL fan has gone viral after video shows her squatting Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence at a bar.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Natasha Lane posted the video on social media. The video has since gone viral.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lane was waiting for a friend at a Jacksonville bar when Lawrence walked out.

Instead of asking for a picture, she asked if she could squat him.

“His reaction was very shocked. He looked at me and asked if I was being serious, and I said, ‘I very much am,’” she told CNN affiliate WJXT-TV in Jacksonville.

Lane is a disabled veteran. She told WJXT that she did five squats with Lawrence on her shoulders.

“After I put him down, he stood there for a second and, whoa, ‘You’re a very strong woman.’ I said, ‘Thanks, I work out,’” said Lane.

She posted the video on social media and did not expect it to go viral.

“I woke up (Monday) morning and next thing I know it’s everywhere, and I’m still kind of shocked to be honest,” said Lane.

The Jaguars host the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be nationally televised here on Channel 7.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group