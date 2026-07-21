Veterinary team creates mobility aid for kitten using Hot Wheels, everyday items

CINCINNATI — A veterinary assistant and her medical team used everyday items to provide mobility assistance to a kitten.

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The team at Cincinnati Animal CARE created a wheelchair for Gelato, the kitten, using items like rulers, zip-ties, and Hot Wheels.

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Gelato is currently in foster care with Mallory, the veterinary assistant who helped create the wheelchair.

The shelter said it cares for more than 9,000 animals annually.

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