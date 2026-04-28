Wicked finish: Cynthia Erivo crosses London Marathon finish line to ‘Defying Gravity’

LONDON — “Wicked” actress Cynthia Erivo competed in the London Marathon on Sunday and had a record ending to accompany her personal best finish.

Not only did the British actress complete the 26.2-mile race in 3 hours, 21 minutes, 40 seconds, she also crossed the finish line to the sounds of her hit from “Wicked,” “Defying Gravity,” blaring on the loudspeakers, USA Today reported.

Granted, her time was not on par with the world-record-setting pace of Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe, who won the race in 1:59:30 -- the first marathon runner to break two hours in the grueling race -- but she shaved 14 minutes off her previous best in the race, according to Billboard.

The record Erivo enjoyed was doubly sweet after she heard her hit on the loudspeakers. She raised her right arm in triumph and grinned as she crossed the finish line.

“Defying Gravity” peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2024, according to Billboard.

Erivo had previously run a 3:35:36 time at the 2022 London Marathon and clocked in a 3:57:07 in the New York Marathon, USA Today reported.

She returned to the stage on Monday to star in “Dracula,” which will run through May 30, Billboard reported.

She has been performing in a new one-woman stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel on London’s West End, playing all 23 roles, according to the music news website.

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