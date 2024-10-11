Walmart to open pet clinics in some locations

Walmart is trying to cater to the health of four-footed family members.

The company announced this week that it has expanded its pet care offerings to more locations.

It isn’t just dog food, cat treats, and pet toys. The retailer has opened more in-person clinics, online vet access and even pet prescription delivery, Walmart said.

In the near future, there will be five stores that will have a new Walmart Pet Services center:

Cumming, Georgia

Alpharetta, Georgia

Glendale, Arizona

Chandler, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

Walmart opened its pilot location in Dallas, Georgia, which offered “low, transparent pricing with easy-to-understand packages,” the company said. The company plans to expand the list of stores where the clinics are offered.

Pet Services offers basic veterinary care including vaccines, wellness exams and minor medical services, as well as grooming.

Next week, Walmart launches its Walmart+ partnership with Pawp, an online pet care service. Walmart+ members will get 24/7 free access to veterinarians via text or video, the company said.

News of the clinic expansion came months after Walmart announced it was closing all 51 health clinics for people, CNBC reported. The retailer also shuttered its telehealth provider.





