Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall again

Tropical Storm Bertha landfall for a second time, coming ashore in southwestern Louisiana on Thursday afternoon. The storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon in St. Bernard Parish, about 40 miles east of New Orleans, before re-emerging in the Gulf.

Storm makes landfall again

Update 2:04 p.m. ET July 23: In its 2 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said that the center of Tropical Storm Bertha had made landfall near the border of Louisiana and Texas.

The storm is bringing heavy rains along parts of the Texas coast.

At 2 p.m., Bertha was located about 40 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and approximately 75 miles northeast of Galveston, Texas.

The storm continued to have maximum sustained winds of 45 mph at its center and was moving to the west at 10 mph, the hurricane center said.

Storm moving slowly

Update 10:58 a.m. ET July 23: In its 11 a.m. ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Bertha was located about 35 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and approximately 110 miles east-northeast of Galveston, Texas.

The storm remained a minimal tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Bertha is moving west at 10 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Gulf Coast from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Sargent, Texas.

Storm veers closer to coast

Update 8:01 a.m. ET July 23: In its 8 a.m. ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Bertha was located about 70 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and approximately 145 miles west-southwest of New Orleans.

The storm remained a minimal tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph at its center as it veered closer to the Louisiana coast. Bertha is moving west at 13 mph.

Headed toward Texas

Update 6:36 a.m. ET July 23: In its 5 a.m. ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Bertha was located about 95 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and approximately 145 miles west-southwest of New Orleans.

The storm remained a minimal tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph at its center. Bertha has picked up speed and is moving west at 13 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Gulf Coast from the Terrebonne-Lafourche parish line in Louisiana to Sargent, Texas.

The center of Bertha will move near or along the Louisiana and upper Texas coasts today before moving farther inland into Texas tonight.

The hurricane center will issue an intermediate advisory at 8 a.m. ET.

Jul 23 4AM CDT: Key messages for #Bertha Tropical storm conditions expected to spread westward along the northwestern Gulf coast. For more information visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/gKpVvlGEuH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 23, 2026

-- Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Louisiana landfall

Update 3:17 p.m. ET July 22: The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds estimated at 45 mph with higher gusts. It was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

2 PM CDT Update: Tropical Storm #Bertha makes landfall in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, with estimated maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/eGGcTqjyPF — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2026

-- Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Storm approaching Louisiana coast

Update 2:03 p.m. ET July 22: In its 2 p.m. ET advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha was barely maintaining its tropical storm status as it approached the southeastern Louisiana coast.

The center of the storm was located approximately 35 miles south-southwest of Biloxi, Mississippi, and about 60 miles east of New Orleans. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Florida-Alabama state line to Morgan City, Louisiana. The metropolitan New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are also under tropical storm warnings.

Storm creeps westward

Update 11:03 a.m. ET July 22: In its 11 a.m. ET advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that the center of Tropical Storm Bertha was located approximately 40 miles south of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and 55 miles north-northeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Maximum sustained winds remained at 50 mph, and the storm was moving west-northwest at 6 mph.

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton county line on the Florida Panhandle to Morgan City, Louisiana. The metropolitan New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are also under tropical storm warnings.

A tropical storm warning was extended from Morgan City west to Sargent, Texas.

Tropical storm conditions are possible sometime later Wednesday, the hurricane center said.

The hurricane center is expected to issue an intermediate advisory at 2 p.m. ET.

Wed, July 22 10 am CDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Bertha.



The latest advisory information on Bertha can be found at https://t.co/jigeOJBJ7U pic.twitter.com/tadmhIvtCc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2026

Bertha continues westward track

Update 7:58 a.m. ET July 22: In its 8 a.m. ET intermediate advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha was located approximately 45 miles northeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 60 miles south of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Maximum sustained winds remained at 50 mph, and the storm was moving west at 5 mph.

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton county line on the Florida Panhandle to Morgan City, Louisiana. The metropolitan New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are also under tropical storm warnings.

A tropical storm warning was extended from Morgan City west to Sargent, Texas.

The hurricane center is expected to issue a full advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

Tropical Storm #Bertha Advisory 12A (7 AM CDT, Wed Jul 22): Tropical Storm Watches Extended Westward Along the Extreme Southwestern Louisiana and Upper Texas Coasts. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2026

Original report: In its 5 a.m. ET advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha had lost some of its punch but still had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm was located approximately 110 miles west-southwest of Panama City, Florida, and about 50 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Bertha was moving west at 5 mph, the hurricane center said.

7/22 4am CDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Bertha:



You can find the latest advisory information at https://t.co/jigeOJBJ7U pic.twitter.com/jZIYR0Ouzo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2026

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton county line on the Florida Panhandle to Morgan City, Louisiana. The metropolitan New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are also under tropical storm warnings.

A tropical storm watch is in effect in Louisiana from west of Morgan City to Cameron, along with Lake Maurepas.

According to the hurricane center, tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from Bertha’s center.

While the most intense parts of the storm remain offshore, WALA reported that the Gulf Coast will still experience dangerous surf conditions on Wednesday.

The hurricane center will issue an intermediate advisory at 8 a.m. ET, followed by a full advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

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