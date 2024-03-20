Shigeichi Negishi, inventor of first karaoke machine, dies at 100

The man who created the world’s first karaoke machine has died at the age of 100.

Shigeichi Negishi died of natural causes in January, according to CNN.

His death was only made public about a week ago. It was confirmed to CNN by Shiro Kataoka, managing director of the All-Japan Karaoke Industrialist Association.

Negishi was born on Nov. 29, 1923. According to the Wall Street Journal, he studied economics at Hosei University and then went into the military. When Japan was defeated in World War II, he was a prisoner of war for two years in multiple camps in Singapore. Negishi was released in 1947 and returned home.

In the years following his release, he spent his time working in the industrial world. He founded Nichiden Kogyo in 1956 which was a company that put together electronics like radios and car stereos for manufacturers, the Journal reported.

It took over a decade, but in 1967, Negishi created the first version of the karaoke machine, according to People. It was called the “Sparko Box.” The idea behind the invention came after his employees teased him about his singing voice.

It was put together with a microphone, speaker and tape deck, according to People

Negishi is now credited with creating the karaoke machine, but before, many thought it was Daisuke Inoue who created it. According to CNN, Inoue’s machine was not invented until 1971 but it did help commercialize karaoke. The difference between the two was that Inoue patented his invention while Negishi never did.

