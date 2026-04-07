Samsung to shutter Messages, replace with Google’s app

Big changes are coming this summer for Samsung phone users. The company is hanging up on customers in its Messages app and telling them they need to switch.

The Messages app will be discontinued in July for U.S. users only, with the company saying that users should change to Google Messages, the app Samsung had been moving towards since 2021, CNET reported

For many Galaxy users, it may not be a change, as most Android phones use Google as the default texting app, but the Samsung Messaging app may still be in use by those on Android 12 or 13.

Those using Android 11 or older won’t be affected, CNET said, but Samsung said they would benefit from a supported app.

Google Messages offers artificial intelligence features through Gemini, including Remix, which allows for image generation during conversations and AI-Powered replay suggestions, The Associated Press reported. It also allows for higher-quality photos to be shared between Android and Apple devices.

If the Google Messages app is not the one you want to use, CNET said there are other SMS options in the Google Play Store.

The specific date for Samsung Messages sunset has not been announced, but Engadget said it would be announced in the app.

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