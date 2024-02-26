Recall alert: 79K BMW vehicles recalled over brake assist issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 79,600 BMW vehicles due to brake issues.

The NHTSA said the integrated brake system may not work correctly causing power brake assist to be lost. It can also cause the antilock brake and dynamic stability control systems to malfunction.

The following BMWs are part of the recall:

2023 models

xDrive28i

2024 X5 sDrive40i

X5 xDrive40i

X5 M60i

X5M

X5 xDrive50e

X6 xDrive40i

X6M60i

X6M

2023-2024

X7 xDrive40i

X7 M60i

XB7, XM, 740i

740i xDrive

760i xDrive

i7 eDrive50

i7 xDrive60

i7 M70

2024 530i

530i xDrive

i5 eDrive40

i5 M60

750e xDrive

Rolls Royce Spectre

Dealerships will replace the brake system for free. Owners will receive letters notifying them that their vehicle has been recalled starting April 5. Or they can call BMW directly at 800-525-7417 or Rolls Royce at 877-877-3735.

