Recall alert: 23K cases of peanut butter recalled due to foreign matter contamination

Thousands of cases of peanut butter have been recalled due to the presence of a foreign material.
The Food and Drug Administration said that a total of 23,435 cases, containing packages of various sizes, have been recalled because the peanut butter may have pieces of blue plastic in it.
The recall was initiated by Ventura Foods in April 2025, but it was upgraded to a Class II recall on Feb. 12, according to the FDA enforcement report.
The peanut butter was distributed by US Foods, DYMA Brands, Sysco, and Gordon Food Service.
Click here for a complete list of products and lot numbers.
The peanut butter was shipped to 40 states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nevada
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
