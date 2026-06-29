Recall alert: 1.07M Jeeps recalled, owners told to park outside, may catch fire

Chrysler recalled more than a million Jeeps because the power steering wiring can catch fire.

Owners are being told to park outside, away from structures, until repairs are made.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 1.07 million Jeeps from the 2021 to 2025 model years are part of the recall.

The agency said the electric-hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat, causing a vehicle fire. The fire can happen when the SUV is parked and the ignition is off.

The following Jeeps are part of the recall:

Wrangler

Wrangler 4XE

Gladiator

Dealers will inspect and replace the affected parts as necessary. The repairs will be done for free.

Owners will be notified by mail after July 9, but can contact the automaker at 800-853-1403.

Chrysler’s internal recall number is 21D.

The vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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