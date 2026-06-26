Recall alert: 684K bags of Zapps, Dirty chips recalled; classified as Class I

A massive recall of potato chips has now been classified as a Class I recall.

The Food and Drug Administration said that 684,248 bags of Zapps and Dirty brand chips were recalled because of the potential presence of Salmonella.

The recall was initially issued in April and was due to a seasoning containing dry milk powder from California Dairies, Inc., which was supplied by a third party. The seasoning tested negative for Salmonella, but Utz recalled the chips out of an abundance of caution, the FDA said last month.

The following products are part of the recall:

Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Kettle Chips, 1.5oz bags, code information 83791272917

Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 2.5oz and 8oz bags, code information 83791272924 or 83791272931

Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, 1.5oz, 2oz bags, code information 83791520148, 26030070101 or 26036070102

Dirty Maui Onion Chip, 2.0 oz bags, code information 26052070103

Zapp’s Big Cheezy Potato Chips, 1.5oz, 8.0oz bags, code information 26058070104 or 26059070104

Dirty Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips, 2.0 oz bags, code information not available.

The FDA advised in May that consumers should not eat the chips and discard them.

They were sold in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Vermont

Wisconsin

A Class I recall is one where "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

It is the highest classification.

For more information, contact Utz at 877-423-0149.

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