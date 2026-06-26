Flood watch issued for parts of the Valley

DAYTON — A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 11 AM Saturday for Butler, Warren and Clinton County.

Flood Watch

As the stalled boundary sets up over the Ohio River basin, heavy rains are forecast through Friday into Saturday. Across the Valley this will be very scattered.

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The heaviest and steadies rain is forecast late afternoon and into the evening. Again this will be scattered along I 70 and south for the heaviest, but north of I 70 will have the potential for steady rains.

Saturday’s rain will be scattered throughout the front half of the day becoming more isolated into the evening hours. Gradual clearing will take place into Sunday.

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Rainfall totals will climb to roughly 1 to 2 inches across the entire Miami Valley. The heaviest along I 70 and south. Isolated areas of 3 plus inches are forecast under heavier downpours.

Rainfall Forecast

Rivers and creekbeds will rise and spill over their banks. Low laying areas are most vulnerable. Don’t drive through flooded roadways. You don’t know how deep the water is.

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