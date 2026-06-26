21-year-old man killed in Darke County dirt bike crash

DARKE COUNTY — A 21-year-old man died after crashing a dirt bike in Darke County overnight, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

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The crash was reported before 1:30 a.m. on Richmond Palestine Road, north of Downing Road.

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A preliminary investigation showed that a 2005 Honda CRF250 dirt bike was going northbound when it was hit by a 2014 KTM 350 SX-F dirt bike that had been going south and crossed over the center line.

The Honda dirt bike went off the west side of the road, while the KTM dirt bike eventually went off the east edge of the road.

The driver of the Honda, Ian Dixon, of Hollansburg, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the KTM, 19-year-old Kasyn Hollinger, of New Madison, was seriously injured and flown to Kettering Health.

The crash remains under investigation.

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