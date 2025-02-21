The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Violetta Wallace dies

The mother of slain rapper The Notorious B.I.G. has died.

Violetta Wallace was 72 years old.

Wallace’s death in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was confirmed by Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac, TMZ reported.

She was in hospice and her death is listed as natural.

Wallace was in charge of her son’s estate after he was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1997 after the death of rival rapper Tupac Shakur, turning his fortune of about $10 million at the time to about $160 million in value.

She was also a producer of the 2009 biopic called “Notorious” in which Angela Bassett portrayed her.

Wallace celebrated her son’s accomplishments, frequently posting on social media about him as well as marking his honor of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, telling Billboard, “Today, I’m feeling great.”

“As a mother, I’m extremely proud of his accomplishments. You know, I still see such a young man at a young age, and sadly, he’s not here to witness all this. But it’s an astute honor, and as a mother, I’m just elated for that,” she told the publication.

Biggie, who was born Christopher Wallace, was her only child, People magazine reported.

