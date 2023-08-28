Man fatally shot, 3 others wounded during baby shower in Ohio

MANSFIELD, Ohio — One man was fatally shot and three people were wounded during a baby shower at a north-central Ohio residence early Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Jahasee Cobb, 25, of Mansfield, died at the scene, the Mansfield News Journal reported.

The Richland County Coroner pronounced Cobb dead at about 4 a.m. EDT, according to WMFD-TV.

According to police, a baby shower was being held at a Mansfield residence when shots were fired at about 2:30 a.m. EDT, the News Journal reported.

Assistant Mansfield police Chief Jason Bammann said that three other shooting victims were injured by gunfire and sustained injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the newspaper.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, WJW-TV reported.

“We have little details at this point other than there was some type of an altercation between several subjects,” Bammann told reporters on Sunday. “It appears that maybe subjects left and returned with guns. And there were multiple shots fired.”

Bammann said no children were struck by gunfire.

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the suspects in this homicide,” Lt. Robert Skropits told reporters.