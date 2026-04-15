Lorenzo Lamas, Heather Locklear officially a couple

“Falcon Crest” actor Lorenzo Lamas and “Melrose Place” star Heather Locklear are officially a couple.

A representative for Lamas, 69, confirmed to E! Online that the two actors have been dating for several months.

Locklear, 64, and Lamas have been a rumored couple since TMZ published photographs of them celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, Fox News reported.

The couple posed for photos with Barry Dakake, the chef at Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, E! Online reported.

Confirmation of the relationship between the two actors comes nearly a year after Locklear ended her engagement to Chris Heisser, her high school sweetheart, in May 2025, according to the entertainment news website.

Locklear was previously married to MötleyCrüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993. After that, she wed BonJovi guitarist Richie Sambora in 1994, E! Online reported. The couple welcomed a daughter, Ava Sambora, who is now 28. The couple split in 2007.

Locklear also dated “Melrose Place” costar Jack Wagner from 2007 to 2011.

Lamas has been married six times, according to the entertainment news outlet.

He was first married to Victoria Hilbert in the early 1980s, followed by a marriage to publicist Michele Cathy Smith, Fox News reported.

Other marriages included 1989 nuptials to actress Kathleen Kinmont and Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand in 1996; the couple had three daughters before separating in the early 2000s, according to the news outlet.

In 2011, Lamas married Shawna Craig; they later divorced, Fox News reported.

He filed for divorce from Kenna Scott in July 2025.

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