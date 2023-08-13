Jet crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A fighter jet performing at an air show in Michigan crashed on Sunday, officials said.

According to authorities, a MiG 23 Russian fighter jet crashed near an apartment complex on Belleville Lake near Ypsilanti, WJBK-TV reported.

The jet was part of the 25th annual Thunder Over Michigan show at Willow Run Airport, WDIV-TV reported. Several aircraft, including the MiG 23, were performing various maneuvers in the air.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a situation that requires us to stop the show. Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield,” Thunder Over Michigan wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”

According to WXYZ-TV, the jet crashed into an apartment building. WWJ-TV identified the complex as The Waverly on the Lake apartment complex in Belleville. Officials told WDIV that the aircraft crashed into the parking lot of the complex.

Several vehicles at the apartment were damaged during the crash, according to WXYZ. It was unclear how many people, if any, were injured.

DEVELOPING: A fighter jet performing at an air show near Willow Run Airport crashed on Sunday. https://t.co/C9OK0J35UC — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 13, 2023

Officials from the air show said the pilots ejected from the jet, WJBK reported. They were recovered from the lake and were expected to survive, according to the television station.

The Thunder Over Michigan show began on Saturday and was expected to end on Sunday, WDIV reported.