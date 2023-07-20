Trending

It’s hot: Phoenix hits 119 degrees, highest temperature since 2017

Hot day: Phoenix residents felt 119-degree heat on Wednesday afternoon, hours after a "low" of 97 degrees. (batuhan toker/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PHOENIX — Phoenix set a double record for heat on Wednesday.

Arizona’s capital city reached its highest temperature in six years, as the mercury rose to 119 degrees Fahrenheit, KNXV-TV reported.

At 2:42 p.m. MST it was 119 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where the National Weather Service records temperatures, according to the television station.

It was the hottest temperature in Phoenix since the city saw another 119-degree day on June 20, 2017. The previous record high set on this date was 116 degrees in 1989, KSAZ-TV reported.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service recorded a “low” temperature of 97 degrees at the airport, according to the television station.

That topped the previous high for a low temperature, which was 96 degrees in 2003, KNXV reported.

Wednesday marked the 20th consecutive day that Phoenix residents have experienced temperatures of 110 degrees or higher, according to KSAZ.

The city also broke three temperature records on Tuesday, KNXV reported, including the longest stretch of days at 110 degrees or higher (19 straight days); the hottest single day temperature for July 18, with 116 degrees; and the most consecutive days with lows in the 90s (eight, which was extended to nine on Wednesday).

