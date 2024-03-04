Happy Birthday Adele Dazeem: Idina Menzel pokes fun at John Travolta gaffe

Idina Menzel just can’t let Adele Dazeem go.

The “Frozen” star wished Dazeem a happy birthday on TikTok, saying, “Hey Adele Dazeem, it’s Idina Menzel. I just want to say happy birthday. I’m sending you so much love and positive energy. I hope you have the best day,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

The thing is Dazeem is not a real person, it’s the name used by John Travolta during the Oscars a decade ago.

Travolta introduced Menzel’s performance of “Let It Go” from “Frozen” during the 86th Acadamy Awards on March 2, 2024, USA Today reported.

He said “Here to perform the Oscar-nominated, gorgeously empowering song ‘Let It Go’ from the Oscar-winning animated movie ‘Frozen,’ please welcome the wickedly-talented, the one and only Adele Dazeem,” Travolta said. “Wickedly-talented” referred to Menzel’s Tony-winning performance in “Wicked” in the role of Elphaba.

Travolta later said that he got the name wrong because of the phonetic spelling of Menzel’s name in the teleprompter, adding that he didn’t rehearse it the way it was written.

Menzel has poked fun at the mistake at the Oscars the next year calling Travolta her “very dear friend Glom Gazingo.”

But she doesn’t hold the blooper against him, telling the “Today” show in 2021 that it was “one of the best things that happened for my career.”

“Let It Go” won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2014 despite the flub, Entertainment Weekly reported.

