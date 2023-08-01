GOP presidential candidates react to Trump indictment

Reactions from several Republican presidential candidates were mixed as news of a four-count indictment against former President Donald Trump were announced on Tuesday.

The 45-page indictment accuses Trump of three conspiracies, claiming hat he conspired to defraud the U.S., conspired to obstruct an official proceeding and conspired against people’s rights.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been running a distant second to Trump in the latest polls, said he had not read the indictment but criticized what he called “politicization of the rule of law.”

The second-term governor vowed to “end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans” if elected president, The Washington Post reported.

In a tweet, DeSantis said that “one of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law.”

As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans.



While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 1, 2023

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, who called for Trump to end his campaign before the indictments were handed down, called again for the former president to bow out of the race on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

“The latest indictment reaffirms my earlier call that Donald Trump should step away from the campaign for the good of the country,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “If not, the voters must choose a different path.”

I have always said that Donald Trump is morally responsible for the attack on our democracy.



Now, with today’s indictment, our system of Justice will determine whether he is criminally responsible.



Help me qualify for the debates: https://t.co/dkM6btrQat https://t.co/Uwb0Mnjj56 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 1, 2023

Republican Will Hurd of Texas tweeted that Trump’s campaign is “driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills.”

“It’s about time our party, including the 2024 candidates, wake up to the fact that this guy only cares about himself, not our country’s future,” he wrote.

Let me be crystal clear: Trump's presidential bid is driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills. Furthermore, his denial of the 2020 election results and actions on Jan. 6 show he's unfit for office. — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) August 1, 2023

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy defended Trump, accusing that the “corrupt federal police” was trying to “eliminate Trump.”

“It is wrong and incorrect and inaccurate to place blame on what happened on January 6th at the feet of Donald Trump,” Ramaswamy said in a video statement.

The corrupt federal police just won’t stop until they’ve achieved their mission: eliminate Trump. This is un-American & I commit to pardoning Trump for this indictment. Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic & pervasive censorship of… pic.twitter.com/c1OpZNOl6c — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 1, 2023

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Trump from 2017 to 2021 and is now seeking the 2024 Republican nomination, also issued a statement.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States,” Pence said.