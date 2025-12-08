Golden Globes nominations announced

Stars were up early on Monday for the Golden Globes nomination announcements.

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall shared the duties to announce this year’s nominees who will be in contention for the award that highlights the best of film, TV and podcasts.

There are 28 categories this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Helen Mirren will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Sarah Jessica Parker will get the Carol Burnett Award.

The Golden Globes will be handed out on Jan. 11 with Nikki Glaser hosting once again.

Here are the nominees:

Television

Best Male Actor - Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best Female Actor - Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Helen Mirren, “Mobland”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Best Male Actor - Musical/Comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Marin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Female Actor - Musical/Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Male Actor Limited Series, Anthology Series, Television Motion Picture

Jacob Elodi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”

Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Jude Law, “Black Rabbit”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Best Female Actor Limited Series, Anthology Series, Television Motion Picture

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”

Best Supporting Male Actor

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Best Supporting Female Actor

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Best Drama Series

“The Diplomat,” Netflix

“The Pitt,” HBO Max

“Pluribus,” Apple TV

“Severance,” Apple TV

“Slow Horses,” Apple TV

“The White Lotus,” HBO Max

Best Musical or Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary,” ABC

“The Bear,” FX on Hulu

“Hacks,” HBO Max

“Nobody Wants This,” Netflix

“Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu

“The Studio,” Apple TV

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

“Adolescence,” Netflix

“All Her Fault,” Peacock

“The Beast in Me,” Netflix

“Black Mirror,” Netflix

“Dying for Sex,” FX on Hulu

“The Girlfriend,” Prime Video

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

“Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This”

“Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life”

“Kevin Hart: Acting My Age”

“Kumail Nanjiani: Night of Thoughts”

“Ricky Gervais: Mortality”

“Sarah Silverman: Postmortem”

Movies

Best Picture Drama

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Best Picture Musical or Comedy

“Blue Moon”

“Bugonia”

“Marty Supreme”

“No Other Choice”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle After Another”

Best Male Actor - Drama

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best Female Actor - Drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt”

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby”

Best Male Actor - Musical, Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Lee Byung-Hun, “No Other”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Best Female Actor - Musical, Comedy

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Best Supporting Male Actor

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Best Supporting Female Actor

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chole Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet”

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Guillermo Del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Best Animated Motion Picture

“Arco”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2″

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1″

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning”

“Sinners”

“Weapons”

“Wicked: For Good”

“Zootopia 2″

Best Song

“Dream As One” from “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park

“I Lied To You” from “Sinners,” Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

“No Place Like Home,” from “Wicked: For Good,” Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl In The Bubble” from “Wicked: For Good,” Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams,” Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Best Score Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Kangding Ray, “Sirāt”

Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Hans Zimmer, “F1″

Best Non-English Language Motion Picture

“It Was Just an Accident,” France

“No Other Choice,” South Korea

“The Secret Agent,” Brazil

“Sentimental Value,” Norway

“Sirāt,” Spain

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Tunisia

Podcasts

Best Podcast

“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”

“Call Her Daddy”

“Good Hang with Amy Poehler”

“The Mel Robbins Podcast”

“Smartless”

“Up First”

