Former NC police officer arrested in Florida, accused of planning mass shooting

DESTIN, Fla. — A former North Carolina police officer was arrested on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, accused of planning a mass shooting at a festival in New Orleans, authorities said.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Gillum, of Chapel Hill, was taken into custody by deputies at a hotel in Destin, WEAR reported.

The sheriff’s office said deputies recovered a handgun and about 200 rounds of ammunition from Gillum’s hotel room.

BREAKING UPDATE | Authorities say they stopped a North Carolina man’s alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a New Orleans festival. Deputies recovered a handgun and approximately 200 rounds of ammo: https://t.co/MH0v8lH67Z pic.twitter.com/3BJiOc1WeZ — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) April 23, 2026

“Authorities obtained information Gillum planned to travel to a festival in New Orleans to conduct a mass shooting and then commit suicide by cop,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, according to WEAR.

Investigators were able to determine Gillum’s location in the area through the county’s Flock camera system, the sheriff’s office said.

“This disturbing case highlights how technology like Flock and strong partnerships between agencies can help prevent potential violence and bring wanted fugitives into custody safely before a tragedy could occur,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said.

Alex Carrasquillo, a spokesperson for the city of Chapel Hill said that Gillum was formerly a police officer in the city between 2004 and his resignation in 2019, according to WRAL. He returned as a non-sworn employee in 2024, then left for another job by the end of that year, the television station reported.

It was unclear what role Gillum played during his second tenure with the police force.

Officials in Okaloosa County said that Gillum was wanted in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for terrorist threats, WEAR reported.

Gillum was wanted in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, by the Department of Public Safety for terroristic threats, Okaloosa County officials said. According to online booking records, Gillum was being held in the county jail pending extradition to Louisiana.

The event Gillum allegedly targeted was not named by officials, but The Associated Press reported that the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival -- also known as JazzFest -- began on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The festival celebrates music in Louisiana and typically attracts approximately 460,000 people last year, organizers said.

“I want to recognize the tremendous coordinated and swift work by the New Orleans FBI, Louisiana State Police, NOPD, NOCEM and governor,” New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said in a statement, according to WWL. ”We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners at every level to ensure that any potential danger is addressed quickly and decisively.

“The safety of our residents and visitors will always be my top priority.”

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