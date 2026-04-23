2 show up to hospital with gunshot wounds; 1 arrested

DAYTON — A victim and suspect in a shooting showed up at Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday night.

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Around 8:45 p.m., Dayton officers were made aware of someone who showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with DPD.

While investigating this, a second victim showed up.

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The first person, a 20-year-old man, had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his chin.

The second person, a 26-year-old man, who is considered to be the suspect, was shot in the pinky.

He was arrested after being treated.

Police did not say where the shooting to place.

We will continue to follow this story.

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