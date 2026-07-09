‘Drop the knife now’: Armed man tried to set restaurant on fire, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. — A west-central Florida man is facing arson and assault charges after deputies found him holding two knives inside a burning restaurant in Tampa, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Rubiel Maceo Castillo, 53, of Tampa, was arrested on Tuesday. According to online court records, Castillo was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a weapon great bodily harm, arson in the first degree and criminal mischief.

Deputies arrived at a restaurant on West Waters Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday and found the building on fire and Castillo in possession of two knives, WTSP reported.

There was also a propane tank outside the building that was on fire, and court documents stated that Castillo had grabbed two knives and charged at some of the people in the restaurant. Deputies also believe that Castillo had attempted to set the restaurant on fire, court documents state.

Castillo then allegedly cut a gas line to a grill in the restaurant and grabbed the propane tank, WFLA reported. The sheriff’s office said that a woman attempted to stop Castillo, and he allegedly cut her on the wrist with one of the knives.

The incident was captured on surveillance video from the restaurant and on deputies’ body-worn cameras, WFLA reported.

In body camera video, a deputy yells at Castillo to “Drop the knife now. Do it now,” according to the television station.

The sheriff’s office worked with members of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crew to contain the fire before taking Castillo into custody.

No injuries were reported, WFTS reported.

Castillo is expected to appear in court for a pretrial detention hearing on July 13, online records show.

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