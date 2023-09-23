Driver accused of killing bride on wedding night indicted by grand jury

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — The woman who has been accused of driving drunk before crashing into newlyweds, killing the bride and injuring the groom back in April in Folly Beach, South Carolina, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Jamie Lee Komoroski was indicted by a Charleston County grand jury on Sept. 12. According to WCIV, the grand jury returned four indictments against Komoroski including a count of DUI causing death, two counts of DUI causing great bodily injury and a count of reckless homicide.

On April 28, Komoroski reportedly crashed into a golf cart in Folly Beach, according to WSOC. Samantha Miller was killed in the crash and the groom Aric Hutchinson as well as another passenger were injured. Miller and Hutchinson had gotten married earlier in the day.

Investigators determined that Komoroski was driving 65 mph at the time of the crash, WCSC reported.

Her blood alcohol level was at 0.261, which in South Carolina is three times over the legal limit, the news outlet reported.

Komoroski has remained in custody since her arrest, WCIV reported. On Aug. 1, Komoroski was denied bond.

At the Aug. 1 hearing, the judge set the condition that the case would be tried by March 2024, WCSC reported.

Hutchinson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski in May, alleging that she had been having a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” and that where she got drinks had the obligation to “exercise due care,” the news outlet reported. Along with Komoroski, Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill, and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC, were also named in the lawsuit.