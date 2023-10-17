‘Converts welcome!’: Biden campaign joins Trump’s Truth Social platform

The Biden re-election campaign on Monday joined Truth Social, the social media platform founded by former President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported.

>> Read more trending news

“Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” the campaign wrote in its first post on the platform.

The campaign is using the handle @BidenHQ, and says it is a “project of Biden-Harris 2024.” The handle includes a banner image that says “the malarkey ends here.”

“There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on Truth Social, but at least now it’ll be a little fun,” Kevin Munoz, a Biden campaign spokesman, said.

First reported on Fox News, the campaign’s profile image is a depiction of Biden as “Dark Brandon.” The likeness shows Biden with laser eyes, an image that grew out of the “Let’s Go Brandon” jab that some used in place of a more crude slogan aimed at the president.

The campaign’s second post on Truth Social showed a video clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticizing Trump’s record on the national debt.

“A thing about campaigns is sometimes you just do things for the lolz,” Rob Flaherty, a deputy Biden campaign manager, explained on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

a thing about campaigns is sometimes you just do things for the lolz



FOX: "Biden campaign to launch account on Trump's Truth Social"https://t.co/GnrFXb8sm8 — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) October 16, 2023

Axios reported in May that the campaign had said it would not join the platform that was founded by Trump and is largely a space for his followers to post comments, memes and videos.