‘Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer, wife Emely Fardo welcome first child

Jesse Palmer, host of “The Bachelor” reality television show, and his wife Emely Fardo announced the birth of their first child Wednesday on social media.

Palmer, 45, and Fardo, 34, made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“Our worlds have been forever changed,” the couple wrote.“ She’s finally here … ELLA REINE PALMER. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude.”

Palmer and Fardo were married in June 2020, E! Online reported.

The couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later in Paris, People reported. The were married in Connecticut after their planned nuptials in Provence, France, were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the magazine.

Palmer indicated on Jan. 4 during the televised wedding of Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist that the baby would be coming soon, E! Online reported.

“I actually wasn’t sure that I was going to make it here tonight and that’s because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we’re expecting the birth of our very first child,” Palmer said on camera. “Seriously, it could happen tonight.”

“So Emely, I know you’re at home watching. I love you so much. I miss you. Please call me if you feel anything. I will leave here immediately, and I’ll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends who I’ve enlisted to help me out here tonight.”

Palmer was assisted on the show by Charity Lawson and Kathy Swarts, E! Online reported.

Palmer and Fardo announced in August 2023 that they were expecting their first child, according to Us Weekly magazine.

