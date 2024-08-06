Babies R Us opens in 200 Kohl’s stores, see the list of locations

Trending

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The partnership between Babies R Us and Kohl’s has become a reality.

Kohl’s announced that the comeback of Babies R Us has begun with the opening of the first shops across the country with more coming over the next few months. They will all be open in time for the holidays, the company said.

There is also a “curated assortment of trusted baby brands online” on Kohl’s website. There will also be a Babies R Us registry later this year.

In addition to the new store within a store, there will also be a new Kohl’s in-store maternity brand called Motherhood.

In all, there will be Babies R Us inside about 200 Kohl’s stores.

Here’s the list:

Arizona

  • Avondale
  • Surprise

California

  • Alhambra
  • Bakersfield
  • Beaumont
  • Brentwood
  • Buena Park
  • Chino
  • Chula Vista
  • Downey
  • Elk Grove
  • Irvine
  • La Quinta
  • Laguna Niguel
  • Lakewood
  • Manteca
  • Menifee
  • Mira Loma
  • Modesto
  • Murrieta
  • El Cajon
  • Rancho Santa Margarita
  • Redlands
  • Riverbank
  • Roseville
  • San Marco
  • Santee
  • Turlock
  • Tustin
  • Victorville
  • Visalia

Colorado

  • Colorado Springs
  • Thornton
  • Westminister

Connecticut

  • Manchester
  • Plainville
  • Norwalk

Delaware

  • Wilmington
  • Middletown
  • Newark

Florida

  • Jacksonville
  • Cape Coral
  • Lakeland
  • Miramar

Indiana

  • Fort Wayne
  • Highland
  • Mishawaka
  • New Albany
  • Plainfield

Iowa

  • Ankeny
  • Cedar Falls

Kansas

  • Olathe

Kentucky

  • Florence
  • Lexington

Louisiana

  • Covington
  • Slidell

Maryland

  • Ellicott City

Massachusetts

  • Chelmsford
  • Danvers
  • Hingham
  • Leominster
  • Mansfield
  • Milford
  • Millbury
  • Dartmouth
  • Saugus
  • Seekonk
  • Stoughton
  • East Walpole
  • West Springfield

Michigan

  • Lake Orion
  • Chesterfield
  • Sterling Heights
  • Roseville
  • Shelby Township
  • Taylor
  • Westland

Minnesota

  • Duluth
  • Mankato
  • Maple Grove
  • Coon Rapids

Missouri

  • Arnold
  • Joplin
  • Lee’s Summit
  • O’Fallon
  • Springfield

Nevada

  • Las Vegas

New Hampshire

  • Plaistow
  • Salem

New Jersey

  • Paramus
  • Clifton
  • Hamilton Township
  • Hillsborough
  • Jersey City
  • Mantua
  • Ramsey
  • Secaucus
  • Toms River
  • Turnersville
  • Voorhees
  • Wayne
  • Woodland Park

New York

  • Bay Shore
  • Brewster
  • Brooklyn
  • Liverpool
  • Cortland Manor
  • East Setauket
  • Fayetteville
  • Fresh Meadows
  • Jerico
  • Levittown
  • Massapequa Park
  • Nanuet
  • New Hartford
  • Newburgh
  • Amherst
  • Oceanside
  • Orchard Park
  • Port Chester
  • Rocky Point
  • Lake Ronkonkoma
  • Shirley
  • Staten Island
  • Vestal
  • Wappingers Falls
  • Yonkers

North Carolina

  • Garner
  • Wake Forest
  • Wilmington

North Dakota

  • Fargo

Ohio

  • Avon
  • Beavercreek
  • North Canton
  • Findlay
  • Toledo
  • Grove City
  • Huber Heights
  • Lima
  • Mentor
  • Columbus
  • Perrysburg
  • Pickerington
  • Troy

Pennsylvania

  • Bensalem
  • Erie
  • Easton
  • Havertown
  • Mechanicsburg
  • Huntingdon
  • Pittsburgh
  • Morton
  • Trexlertown

Rhode Island

  • Smithfield
  • Warwick

South Carolina

  • Lexington
  • Myrtle Beach
  • Summerville

South Dakota

  • Sioux Falls

Texas

  • San Antonio
  • Brownsville
  • Harlingen
  • Keller
  • Lubbock
  • McAllen
  • Mission
  • Missouri City
  • Rosenberg
  • Houston

Virginia

  • Woodbridge

West Virginia

  • Charleston

Wisconsin

  • Brookfield
  • Delafield
  • Eau Claire
  • Ashwaubenon
  • Janesville
  • Onalaska
  • Madison
  • Menomonee Falls
  • Oak Creek
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Wausau

Washington

  • Bellingham
  • Burlington
  • Lynnwood
  • Marysville
  • Snohomish


