13-year-old becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 13-year-old boy has become the youngest professional player in the history of sports in the United States.

Da’vian Kimbrough, 13, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic FC after being a part of its youth development academy, according to KCRA. Since Kimbrough signed a contract, he is able to compete for Republic’s first team.

When the deal was announced Tuesday, Kimbrough was 13 years, 5 months, and 13 days old, according to The Associated Press.

He will also be expected to continue his school work at Elk Grove Charter School, KCRA reported.

At just 11 years old, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, according to the AP.

Kimbrough is believed to be the youngest professional in team sports in North America across major leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and WNBA, according to ESPN.

He breaks the most recent record that belonged to Maximo Carrizo, according to ESPN. Carrizo on his 14th birthday signed with New York City FC’s senior squad in February 2022.

“Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds,” Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a statement obtained by KCRA. “We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together.”