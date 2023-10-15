13-year-old accused of stabbing mother to death in front of newborn baby

HIALEAH, Fla. — A teenager is facing charges after his mother was found dead in a house in Hialeah, Florida last Thursday.

Hialeah Police Department said a teenager called dispatch to say that he had just killed his mother, according to WTVJ.

Police said that the shooting incident happened late Thursday evening around 11:30 p.m. at 211 West 79th Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman, 39, dead next to a crib. The news station reported that a 14-day-old baby was inside the crib and left unharmed.

The woman was identified in an arrest report obtained by WSVN as Irina Garcia.

“Right now, we’re all in disbelief,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, according to the news outlet.

“He called right away; he called after he did it and pretty much turned himself in over the phone, I guess you could say,” said Rodriguez.

The teenager was instructed by police to come out of the house when officers arrived at the scene with his hands up, WSVN reported.

“Now that 13-year-old has been taken into custody, he is facing some very serious charges,” Rodriguez said.

According to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ, the teenager allegedly told investigators that he had stabbed his mother when she was sleeping. He then reportedly took photos of her body and sent them to a friend over social media. He then told them that he killed her.

Police said that the teenager is an eighth grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah, the news outlet reported.

The teen is expected to face a second-degree murder charge, police said, according to WTVJ.

Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the deadly stabbing. According to the news station. investigators are looking to charge the teen as an adult.