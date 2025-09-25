Too good to be true? The Netflix reviewer job scam

Somewhere along the way, your parents likely told you that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And dear reader, we regret to inform you, they were right about that one, at least.

While it might feel like Netflix is trying to scam you with original movies like "Hot Santa" and "Tall Girl 2", the Netflix reviewer job scam is a garden-variety employment scam. Ever popular in tough economic times, these scams bait hopeful job-seekers into divulging valuable private information, which often leads to losing money instead of making a paycheck. Spokeo shares what to know about the scam.

How the Netflix Reviewer Job Scam Works

In its most common form, you'll see a cushy-sounding Netflix reviewer job pop up on social media or in the ad space on various websites. It often has the same vibe and occupies the same space as sketchy stuff you've probably seen before, like "hot girls in your area," "doctors hate this health secret," or mobile games that don't really exist. So that's red flag number one.

Less often, you may also be contacted directly via email, text message, or direct message on social media to apply for the Netflix reviewer "job" (emphasis on those quotes), but it typically promises something similar: Get paid upward of $20 per hour or thousands per month to rate and review Netflix content in a work-from-home position.

This is also known as a task scam, which promises easy money for simple tasks, like watching videos, reviewing products or clicking links. That's how they lure you, but the scam can steal from victims in a variety of different ways.

Flavors of Scam

Employment scams love to pose as popular companies to attract victims, especially companies that seem like dream jobs. The Netflix part of the Netflix reviewer job scam is the honey in the fly trap. Once they've got you, the scam part can play out in a wide variety of ways:

A phony "job application" form that, of course, asks for private information (which can be used to commit identity theft and to get to your money).

An advance fee scam that asks you to pay some sort of small fee to get started — or in some cases, to access your earnings (some of these scams go so far as to build fake websites that have you complete tasks and watch your "earnings" go up to entice you to pay a nominal fee for your promised big payout).

A variation of the job application form scam, in which rather than using your private info for identity theft, your contact info is used to unwillingly enroll you in spam calls, emails, or texts from a deluge of "marketing partners." In this case, the scammer is likely making a commission on these spam ads.

And of course, sometimes just clicking a sus link that promises a Netflix reviewer job will straight-up infect your device with malware, which can then be used to mine your private information or scam you out of your money in a wide variety of ways.

Red Flags to Watch Out For

The Netflix reviewer job scam has so many variations that you might see other nonreviewer jobs being advertised from faux-Netflix, too. But in any case, the red flags remain the same. Keep your eyes peeled for dead giveaways like:

The aforementioned too-good-to-be-true clickable ads — it's not likely that a company like Netflix is so desperate for employees that they'll seek new hires via clickbait.

If you are uncertain about any "company" or organization that asks you for your private information, run a quick people search using their email or phone number. If your result pulls up a person, and not a business, you're likely being scammed.

Any company asking you to pay any sort of fee before employment or funds transfer. If you see that, run.

Off-brand indicators, such as a Netflix logo that isn't quite right. Weird domain names and email addresses are also a blazing red flag. Netflix's official email domain is "@netflix.com"; anything from another domain is not likely to be from Netflix. Look out for slight misspellings, like "netfilx," that might try to slide by.

Straight from the horse's mouth, Netflix will never ask for your credit or debit card numbers, bank account details, or even Netflix passwords via text or email. They'll also never ask for payment from a third-party vendor.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Netflix Reviewer Scam

One thing about this scam is certain: It piques interest. Here are some of the most commonly asked questions regarding the Netflix reviewer job scam.

Is there a Netflix reviewer job?

Wondering how to become a Netflix reviewer for real? Occasionally, Netflix does hire for positions such as editorial analyst, genre "tagger," and content analyst. Every once in a while, you can find those listed on the company's official careers page as they become available.

Can you get paid to watch Hulu?

While Hulu may post similar positions to Netflix via their official job channels (emphasis on official job channels), scammers may also use their branding to draw victims into too-good-to-be-true employment scams — though the Hulu reviewer job scam isn’t quite as iconic, admittedly.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.