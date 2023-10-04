Every phone, TV to get nationwide emergency alert test today

OHIO — A nationwide Emergency Alert System (EAS) test will take place today.

Both the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say the alarm will go off on people’s cell phones around 2:20 p.m. this afternoon.

The tests will include the EAS and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

News Center 7 previously reported that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to not call dispatch with questions about the alert as this is a nationwide test and not a local emergency.

The message will say, “This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System, no action is needed.”

This will be the second time for a nationwide test like this.

Similar warnings people receive like Amber Alerts likely originate from states, like here in Ohio.

In the event today’s test is postponed, the backup testing will occur on October 11.

