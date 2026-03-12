Strong winds blow through on Friday

DAYTON, OH — High winds will be a big problem for the Miami Valley on Friday. We find ourselves sandwiched between a strong are of low pressure to our north, and high pressure to our southeast. The combination will be gradient winds gusting upwards of 60MPH at times Friday.

The worst of the wind will be felt from Friday morning into the early afternoon hours. Gusts of 50-60MPH likely during that timeframe. A few gusts may exceed 60MPH. Winds will relax a bit by evening, but gusts to 40+ remain possible through around sunset.

Expect spotty power outages to occur on Friday as a result of downed trees. Take time this evening to secure any loose items outside your home.

