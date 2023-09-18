UAW continues strike against Big 3 automakers, negotiations continue

OHIO — United Auto Workers are in a holding pattern with the Big Three automakers as contract negotiations continue.

Thousands of workers walked off the job Friday at a Ford plant in Michigan, a Stellantis plant in Toledo, and a General Motors factory in Missouri after their contract expired.

Today is the fourth day of the UAW’s strike and the union is expected to meet with Stellantis today.

They met with Ford on Saturday and said talks were “productive,” CBS News reported.

Neither side commented on how talks with General Motors went over the weekend.

“Our demands are just,” said Shawn Fain, UAW President. “We’re asking for our fair share in this economy.”

The union is demanding at least a 36% raise, cost of living and job protections, and an unwinding of concessions made during the Great Recession in 2008.

The Big Three automakers are offering raises of about 20%.

“We’re at the table now, ready to keep going, and get this resolved as quickly as possible,” said Mary Barra, General Motors Chair and CEO.

Local car dealers are concerned about the impact of a prolonged strike.

“The likelihood of prices going up, should this strike linger, are almost certain,” said David Griffith, Kentucky Ford Dealership Sales Manager.

Other business owners say this strike has a trickle-down effect on their bottom line.

“A lot of people from GM come here on a daily basis on their shift breaks to get food,” said Peter Venezia, owner of Dukes’ BBQ. “So, we may not see them for a while.”

Workers say they are ready for a long fight, and those picketing in Toledo say they will strike for as long as it takes to get a fair contract.

