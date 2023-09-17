Thousands of auto workers strike, negotiations expected to continue

OHIO — For the first time in history, the United Auto Workers are striking against the three big automakers, General Motors, Ford, and Jeep-maker Stellantis, at the same time.

>>UAW strike against Big 3 auto plants could impact Miami Valley

About 13,000 Auto Workers are on the picket line this weekend demanding higher wages, a shorter work week, and a return of pensions.

Both sides expect negotiations to resume on Saturday.

The longer the strike goes on, the more of an impact it could have on the Miami Valley.

The President of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association told News Center 7 Xavier Hershovitz that it is likely the strike will impact some manufacturers here, but it won’t have a major impact on the region’s industry as a whole.

>>UAW strike exposes tensions between Biden’s goals of tackling climate change and supporting unions

“Well, a prolonged shutdown of American automakers is a tough thing for America… and so let’s just hope that this gets to a speedy conclusion in a way that the company and the workforce can both win,” Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted (R-OH) said.

Workers say they are ready for a long fight, and those picketing in Toledo say they will strike for as long as it takes to get a fair contract.

©2023 Cox Media Group