Toddler dead after shooting self in Ohio home

EUCLID, Cuyahoga County — A 2-year-old boy is dead after shooting himself in Cuyahoga County early Sunday morning, Cleveland area TV stations WOIO-19 and WKYC-3 report.

Shortly after midnight, Euclid police officers responded to reports of a “young child with a serious injury” at a home in the 800 block of East 236th Street, both stations report.

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser said when officers arrived, they learned the child found an unsecured handgun inside the home.

Officers believe the boy fired the gun and shot himself, WKYC-3 reports.

The boy, identified as Legend Davidson, died at a nearby hospital, both stations report.

Police said no arrests have been made in this shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

