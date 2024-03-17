Three juveniles taken to hospital after shooting at Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. — Three juveniles were taken to the hospital after being shot at Newport on the Levee Saturday evening.

Police on scene heard the gunshots and responded at approximately 7:20 p.m., WCPO reported.

Three victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Police said their injuries were non-life-threatening, WCPO reported.

The ages and names of the victims have not yet been released.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Campbell County Dispatch at (859) 292-3622 and ask to speak with a detective. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at (859) 261-TIPS (8477).

