‘They were playing Nerf wars;’ 3 teens injured in Hamilton County rollover crash

HAMILTON COUNTY — Three people, including two juveniles, were taken to hospitals after a rollover crash in Hamilton County on Tuesday night.

Deputies and police were called out to New Haven Road in Harrison Township just after 9:40 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, according to WXIX.

When first responders got to the scene, everyone was out of both vehicles involved. An SUV involved in the crash had been hit and flipped onto its top.

911 callers told dispatchers the teens in the vehicles were playing Nerf wars before the crash.

“They are young kids. They were playing Nerf wars. They pulled into the driveway and took out a mailbox,” one 911 caller said.

Two of the teens were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center and another was taken to Mercy Health Harrison Medical Center, WKRC reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

