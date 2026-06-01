Woman dies after car rolls over several times, hits guardrail in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY — A woman was killed after a rollover crash in Warren County on Sunday night.

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State troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 7:10 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in Union Township, according to OSHP.

OSHP identified the woman as Paulette Hines, 51, from Maineville.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling west on Mason Millow Millgrove Road.

The car went off the side of the road and hit an embankment.

It rolled over several times before hitting a guardrail before coming to a stop, OSHP said.

Hines was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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