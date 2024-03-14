Suspect identified after puppy worth over $6,000 stolen from Ohio pet store

PARMA — Police have identified the suspect in the theft of a 9-week-old puppy from an Ohio pet store.

An arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Markeze Terrell Mark Anthony Williams, from Cleveland, for felony theft, WOIO reported.

Petland Parma said in a social media post that an Old English Bulldog was stolen from the store.

The suspect entered the store around 11:50 a.m. and spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before he ran out of the store with the dog.

The store’s general manager said the female puppy is valued at $6,500, the WOIO reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the pet store at 440-340-4696.

