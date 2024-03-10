9-week-old puppy worth over $6,000 stolen from Ohio pet store

PARMA — An Ohio pet store is asking for help after they say a 9-week-old puppy was stolen.

Petland Parma said in a social media post that an Old English Bulldog was stolen from the store on Saturday morning.

>> Man dead after shooting near Dayton bar, police say

The suspect entered the store around 11:50 a.m. and spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before he ran out of the store with the dog, WOIO reported.

The store’s general manager said the female puppy is valued at $6,500, the station reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the pet store at 440-340-4696.

‼️ STOLEN PET ALERT ‼️ Our sweet Olde English Bulldog was stolen from Petland Parma this morning. The suspect is... Posted by Petland Parma on Saturday, March 9, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group