Suspect arrested after puppy worth over $6,000 stolen from Ohio pet store; Puppy still missing

PARMA — Police have arrested the suspect in the theft of a 9-week-old puppy from an Ohio pet store.

Markeze Terrell Mark Anthony Williams, 18, from Cleveland, was arrested last week by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for felony theft, WOIO reported.

Petland Parma said in a social media post that an Old English Bulldog was stolen from the store on March 9.

Williams entered the store around 11:50 a.m. and spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before he ran out of the store with the dog, according to the store.

The store’s general manager said the female puppy is valued at $6,500, the WOIO reported.

The location of the puppy remains unknown. It was not with Williams at the time of his arrest and he wouldn’t tell police where it was.

Anyone with information is asked to call the pet store at 440-340-4696.

Williams is being held in jail on a $40,000 bond.

