Policy announced to regulate state government’s AI usage

COLUMBUS — A new policy to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence within Ohio’s government was announced Monday.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said this regulation encourages innovation and responsibly manages the new technology.

“Ohio is at the forefront of the innovative use of technology in the public sector and AI has great potential as a tool for productivity, as well as education, customer service, and quality of life,” Husted said.

The policy was developed by a group of state government leaders and IT experts.

It will help provide guidance and establish guidelines on the use of generative AI throughout Ohio, a spokesperson from Husted’s office said.

“Ohio needed this guiding policy to leverage the power of AI while also protecting the data behind this rapidly changing technology. AI has the potential to transform the world so we’re building a framework to ensure its responsible use in state government to improve the way we serve our customers, the people of the state of Ohio,” Husted said.

The policy also details the requirements for integrating AI into state solutions including the formal process of identifying, documenting, reviewing, and approving AI use, the spokesperson said.

The following state use of AI is outlined in the policy:

Training state employees in both technical and non-technical roles on the implications and appropriate use of AI.

Guidelines require business partners to share information related to the use of AI and the protection of state data.

Security and privacy controls for agencies to ensure AI solutions adhere to state IT security and privacy laws, policies, and standards.

Statewide data governance requirements.

A multi-agency AI Council to establish a framework to evaluate and authorize the use of generative AI technology, and examine the social, economic, and legal impacts of AI.

