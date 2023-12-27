Police searching for suspects who stole 4 cars from dealership on Christmas Eve

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are searching for the people who stole four cars from a dealership on Christmas Eve.

Security camera footage from Imperial Exotic Motors in Hamilton shows three people breaking in Sunday morning, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The suspects entered the owner’s office where the keys to high-end cars are kept. They ran out to the parking lot with the keys after the alarm went off.

The suspects stole two Mercedes, a BMW, and a Porsche. It is unclear if there was a fourth person who wasn’t seen on camera stealing the fourth vehicle.

Christ Cornett, the Sales Manager at Imperial Exotic Manager said the thieves stole a total of 11 keys, which means they have 7 additional keys for vehicles besides the cars they stole. According to the owner, it costs $500 per key to reprogram the other vehicles so the suspects can’t return to steal them.

Fingerprints were found on the doors of the office and one of the cars in the parking lot. The owner of the dealership is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the care.

