Ohio reports fewest Christmas traffic deaths in 5 years, troopers say

COLUMBUS — This year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol recorded the fewest Christmas traffic deaths in five years.

Nine people were killed in eight crashes on Ohio roadways this holiday weekend. Troopers said this was the fewest deaths during a Christmas reporting period since 2018.

Of the nine who died, five were not wearing safety belts. Impairment was also a factor in two crashes, according to troopers.

During the reporting period, which ran from Dec. 22 through Christmas Day, 213 people were arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired. 21 others were arrested for illegal drugs.

Troopers issued 228 safety belt and 75 distracted driving violation citations.

